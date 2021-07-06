 Skip to main content
Jimmy Oliver -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Jimmy Oliver, 70, of 440 Woodhaven St., died June 30, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, North.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

