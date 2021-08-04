Jimmy M Johnson Sr. -- Peekskill, N.Y.

PEEKSKILL, N.Y. -- Mr. Jimmy M. Johnson Sr., 73, died on Monday, July 26, 2021, at New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Peekskill, N.Y. He was born on Oct. 31, 1947, in Orangeburg County, S.C. Jimmy grew up in Bowman, S.C., and later made New York his home.

Among those preceding him in death were his parents, Harvey Johnson and Mary Inell Richardson Johnson; brothers, Harvey Johnson Jr. and Daniel L. Johnson; and daughter, Mercedes Yvonne Johnson.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Jacqueline "Jackie"; children, Mary Wyetta Johnson, Jimmy M. Johnson Jr., Ché Inell Johnson, Michelle Perez and Paul Odean; goddaughter, Nicole; brothers, Andrew Johnson (Lester Marie), Michael A. Johnson and Tony F. Johnson; sisters, Mary Denise Rapier (John), Gloria J. Johnson (Elwis) and Merceil M. Bowditch; grandchildren, Jacob, Chloé, Emilia, Christopher, Jarrett, Izael, Oxanya, Sterling and Oriañya; aunts, Daisy Goodwin. Betty Lary and Starmanda Richardson; and a host of other relatives and friends.