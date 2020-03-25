Jimmy Louis McCollum Jr. -- Neeses

NEESES -- Jimmy Louis McCollum Jr., 43, of Neeses, passed away at home on Monday, March 23, 2020.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service at a later date.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jimmy was a son of Karen Jeffcoat Roberts and the late Jimmy Louis McCollum Sr.

Survivors include his mother, Karen Roberts of Cope; his son that he dearly loved, Jimmy Louis McCollum III of Knightsville; a sister, Tammy McCollum of North; a brother, Lee Roberts of Cope; maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Ray of Cope; aunt, Cornelia (Kenneth) Beason; and uncle Ronnie McCollum.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Grady Roberts; a step-grandfather, Richard Richardson; maternal grandfather, Culberth Jeffcoat; and paternal grandparents, Louis and Dorothy McCollum.

Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family. Please visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jimmy McCollum, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.