Jimmy Louis McCollum Jr. -- Neeses
NEESES -- Jimmy Louis McCollum Jr., 43, of Neeses, passed away at home on Monday, March 23, 2020.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service at a later date.

Jimmy was a son of Karen Jeffcoat Roberts and the late Jimmy Louis McCollum Sr.

Survivors include his mother, Karen Roberts of Cope; his son that he dearly loved, Jimmy Louis McCollum III of Knightsville; a sister, Tammy McCollum of North; a brother, Lee Roberts of Cope; maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Ray of Cope; aunt, Cornelia (Kenneth) Beason; and uncle Ronnie McCollum.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Grady Roberts; a step-grandfather, Richard Richardson; maternal grandfather, Culberth Jeffcoat; and paternal grandparents, Louis and Dorothy McCollum.

Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family. Please visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.

