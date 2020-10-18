Jimmy Lou Ott -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Jimmy Lou Ott, 84, of Eutawville, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the St. George Healthcare Facility in St. George.

Born on Feb. 1, 1936, in Orangeburg County, Jimmy was a son of the late, John William Ott Sr. and Fannie Lou Dantzler Ott. Jimmy worked and retired as a farmer during his life, and he was a member of the Fellowship of Praise Church in Santee.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Mrs. Vernelle Hiers, Mrs. Thelma Goetz, Mrs. Mildred Crowe, Mrs. Betty Bussell and Mrs. Bobby Jean Brown; his brothers, J.W. Ott Jr., Leo Ott, David Ott and Charles Ott. Those who will most cherish his memory are his daughters, Margaret Lena Ott of Eutawville and Susan Ott Cuttino (Tommy) of Elloree; his sister, Mrs. Carolyn Padgett of Montgomery, Alabama; his grandchildren, Claire Zanti (Steven), Jimmy Ott Cuttino (Candace), Ciara Clark and Coty Ott; his great-grandchildren, Joey Cuttino, Aiden Cuttino, Kaylee Jade Thomas, Autumn Bozard, Tanner Zanti, Kaylee Ann Cuttino, Kylie Ann Cuttino, Jesse Ott, Grayson Clark and Lena Nicole Ott. Services will be held privately within the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jimmy`s memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Assocation. www.alz.org. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803-496-3434).