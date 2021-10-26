Jimmy Leonidas Byrd -- Orangeburg

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at White House United Methodist Church, 3571 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Mike Written will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.

Mr. Byrd was born July 21, 1941, in Ozark, Alabama. He was the son of the late Leonidas Byrd and the late Elizabeth Willis Byrd. He joined the United States Army and was a highly decorated Vietnam War veteran, earning the Bronze Star. Mr. Byrd was retired from civil service. He was a member of White House United Methodist Church in Orangeburg, the American Legion and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a die-hard Alabama fan. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Marilyn G. Byrd; brother, William “Bill” Byrd; and a sister, Gwen English.