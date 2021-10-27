Jimmy Leonidas Byrd -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jimmy Leonidas Byrd, 80, of Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, after a brief illness.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at White House United Methodist Church, 3571 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Mike Written will be officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery with military honors.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Nicholas Thompson, Daniel Lebednik, James Byrd, Flynn Dickson, Joel Byrd, Rhett Glisson, Derek Bledsoe, Corey Carson and Lee Glisson.
Mr. Byrd was born on July 21, 1941, in Ozark, Alabama, the son of the late Leonidas Byrd and the late Elizabeth Willis Byrd. He joined the United States Army and was a highly decorated Vietnam War veteran, earning the Bronze Star. Mr. Byrd was retired from Civil Service. He was a member of White House United Methodist Church in Orangeburg, the American Legion and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a die-hard Alabama fan. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Marilyn G. Byrd, brother, William “Bill” Byrd and a sister, Gwen English.
Survivors include his children, James R. Byrd (Susan), Tammy L. Byrd, Michael D. Byrd (Rebecca), Gary A. Byrd (Sherry Keel), John C. Byrd (Tanja Shealy); eighteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; sisters, Deann Medley, Alice Hice, Sue Ward and a number of nieces and nephews.
