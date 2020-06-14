Jimmy Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Jimmy Johnson will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church Cemetery in Orangeburg.
Funeral services are entrusted to Carson Funeral Home in St. Matthews.
Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Carson Funeral Home.
Social distancing will be in place. Masks must be worn when visiting. One person at a time.
Family and friends may call the residence of 467 Gramercy Lane, Orangeburg, or Carson Funeral Home.
