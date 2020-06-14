Jimmy Johnson -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Jimmy Johnson -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Jimmy Johnson will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church Cemetery in Orangeburg.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Carson Funeral Home.

Social distancing will be in place. Masks must be worn when visiting. One person at a time.

Family and friends may call the residence of 467 Gramercy Lane, Orangeburg, or Carson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Jimmy Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News