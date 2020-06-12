Jimmy Johnson -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Jimmy Johnson -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Jimmy Johnson, 39, of 1073 Dempsey Court, Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call at 467 Gramercy Lane, Orangeburg, or Carson's Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Jimmy Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News