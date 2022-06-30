Jimmy Irvin Brown -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Jimmy Irvin Brown, 86, of Eutawville, entered eternal rest Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Orangeburg with his sons by his side.

Born in Vance, Jimmy was the son of the late Jim Irvin Brown and Lela S. Brown.

Jimmy lived a long and passionate life of farming, including cucumbers for major pickle brands such as Vlasic, Mount Olive and Cates. He shared his love for mechanics with students and hauled lumber, steel and grain to all parts of the Southeast via his trucking company Palmetto Express Inc.. His love for mechanics became even more of a passion throughout life where any given Saturday you could find him in his shop restoring classic cars or building and flying RC planes. Jimmy was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Vance.

Those who will most cherish Jimmy's memory are his wife, Ann Myers Brown; his sons, James Randall “Randy” (Sandy) Brown and Brian Russell "Russ” Brown; his grandsons, James Alexander (Katlin) Brown, Jacob Randall Brown, John Russell McColl Brown (Madison Breland), Logan Russell Brown; and great-granddaughter, Eliza Marie Brown. Jimmy is also survived by his sister, Barbara (Carroll) Brown, as well as a few beloved in-laws, David and Nancy Hamson, Phil and Debbie Myers, and Keith Myers; and nieces and nephews, Daniel T. Brown, Deryl Jean McElvar, Shelley Myers Miller, Suzanne Myers Atkinson, Michael Hamson, Misti Hamson, Laural Walsh and Charles Myers.

He will be greatly missed by his loving family and the many friends turned family he made throughout his life.

Services to remember and honor Jimmy's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday July 2, at Hope Lutheran Church in Vance. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorials be made to Holly Hill Academy, P.O. Box 757 Holly Hill, SC 29059; as Jimmy was a founding member and served on the board of directors.