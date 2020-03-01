Jimmy Howell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Jimmy Howell of 1575 Windsor St., passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at MUSC Ashley River Towers, Charleston.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence from 3 until 9 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

