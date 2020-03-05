Jimmy Howell -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Jimmy Howell -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jimmy Howell

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Jimmy Howell will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Fellowship Deliverance Holiness Church, 5610 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with Bishop Copelyn Riley and Bishop Johnny Clark officiating.

Mr. Howell will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Howell passed away Saturday, Feb. 29.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence, 1575 Windsor St., Orangeburg, from 3 to 9 p.m. daily, or the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jimmy Howell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News