Jimmy Howell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Jimmy Howell will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Fellowship Deliverance Holiness Church, 5610 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with Bishop Copelyn Riley and Bishop Johnny Clark officiating.
Mr. Howell will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Howell passed away Saturday, Feb. 29.
Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Friends may call at the residence, 1575 Windsor St., Orangeburg, from 3 to 9 p.m. daily, or the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
