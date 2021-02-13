Jimmy Funchess -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Jimmy Funchess, 70, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Dorchester Cemetery, 164 Infinity Drive, Dorchester. The Rev. Lawrence Canty is officiating.

Mr. Funchess was born July 5, 1950, in Orangeburg. He passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.