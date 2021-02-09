 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jimmy Funchess -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Jimmy Funchess -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Jimmy Funchess, 70, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his wife, Mrs. Phillis Funchess at 803-878-3158; his sister, Mrs. Johnnie White at 803-534-6245; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News