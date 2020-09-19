 Skip to main content
Jimmy Cunningham -- Bronx, N.Y.
Jimmy Cunningham -- Bronx, N.Y.

BRONX, N.Y. -- Jimmy Cunningham, 76, of Bronx, died Aug. 30, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at St. Paul AME Church Cemetery, Creston,

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

