Jimmy Clyde Miller Sr. -- Neeses

NEESES -- Jimmy Clydc Miller Sr., 77, of Neeses, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Mount Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Rev. Henry Chavis and the Rev. Samuel Leonard officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside at 10:30 prior to the service and other times at the home of his son, Jimmy Miller Jr., 1346 Peach St., Neeses.

Mr. Miller was born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late Henry and Naomi Chavis Miller.

Survivors include a son, Jimmy (Susan) Miller Jr.; two grandchildren, Allison Miller, Andrew Miller; three sisters, Jennie (Riley) Christmas, Yvonne Drawdy, Kathy Fulmer; two brothers, Jerry (Colver) Miller, Troy Miller; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Phyllis Brickle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

