Jimmy Bradley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jimmy Bradley, 48, of 1360 Campus Drive, passed away on Feb. 4, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

There will be a private family memorial service on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. There will be no public viewingisitation at the funeral home.

The family extends an invitation to the many friends to join them at the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Track for a balloon release in Jimmy's memory at 2:30 p.m.on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com