 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jimmy Bradley -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Jimmy Bradley -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Jimmy Bradley, 48, of 1360 Campus Drive, passed Feb. 4, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg,

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call at the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News