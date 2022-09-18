Jimmy Baughman -- Neeses

NEESES -- Mr. Jimmy Baughman, 68, of Neeses, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3041 Salley Road, Salley, with Pastor Brandon Martin officiating.

Mr. Baughman was the son of the late Archie Baughman and Annie Lee Phillips Baughman. He was a carpenter and farmer. He was predeceased by his parents; a granddaughter, Chrissy K. Baughman; and a grandson, Devan Hutto.

He is survived by his wife, Wendy Barnes Keener; sons, Jeffery Baughman and James Baughman; stepdaughter, Tina Way; brother, Lynn E. Baughman; sisters, Janice Williams and Mary B. Chavis; granddaughters, Emma Way, Melinda Baughman and Mallory Baughman; a grandson, Austin Smith; a great-granddaughter, Grace Ann Luker; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is assisting the family.