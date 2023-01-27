Jimmie William Harward -- Kernersville, N.C.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Jimmie William Harward, 86, of Kernersville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

A native of Ocala, Florida, Jimmie was the husband of 66 years to Patricia Orr Harward and the son of Dwight Stanley Harward and Dorothy Ellen Deas Harward, both deceased. Jimmie was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a 32nd Degree Mason. Jimmie was a master jeweler of more than 40 years. He served on the Lexington County, South Carolina, Historical Society and was a member of the Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church, Columbia, South Carolina. Jimmie loved his wife, brother, family, God, country, football and food.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia; sons, Craig Ashley Harward and wife, Lisa, and Richard Scott Harward Sr. and wife, Donna; daughters, Cheryl Elizabeth Belue, Valerie Lynne Richmond and husband, Kevin, and Stacey Anne Harward; grandchildren, Laura Porche and husband, Timothy, the Rev. Kayla Harward, Daniel Harward, Carly Harward, Richard Scott Harward Jr. and wife, Eleanor, Emily Elizabeth Johnson and husband, David, Rodney Lee Williamson, Jacqueline Elizabeth Murillo and husband, Angel, Jessica Elaine Thompson and husband, Caleb, and Turner Ray Richmond and wife, Catie; great-grandchildren, Timothy, Margot, and Ethan; and brother, Jerry Eugene Harward.

In addition to his parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by his infant sister.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Main Street United Methodist Church, Kernersville, with Dr. Michael J. Gehring officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Greensboro.

The family will greet friends in the commons area of the church from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m., Saturday prior to the service in the sanctuary.

Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org