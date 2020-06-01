Jimmie Whitmore -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Jimmie Whitmore, 73, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Viewing for the public will be held on Monday from noon to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

For those individuals unable to attend, you are invited to participate in a Zoom Call to witness the graveside services live by joining at https:/zoom.us3509156814/ Meeting ID: 935 0915 6814 or dial in at 1-301-715-8592, then enter the meeting ID number followed by pound (93509156814#) at 11 a.m. EDT.

Due to COVID - 19, the family will not be receiving guests at their residence. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

