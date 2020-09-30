Jimmie Spear Nelson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jimmie Spear Nelson, 92, of Orangeburg, formerly of Walterboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. We will be following the CDC's guidelines for COVID-19. Masks are required. The Rev. Ricky Crosby will be officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc. in Orangeburg.
Pallbearers will be Tim Edgemon, Justin Edgemon, Kip Nelson, Jeremy Nelson, Mitchell Jackson, Darren McKever, Brandon McKever and Clint Jackson.
Mr. Nelson was born March 25, 1928, in Walterboro. He was the son of the late R.B. Nelson and the late Callie Tripp Taylor. He was a member of the United States Army and was a combat veteran of the Korean War. Mr. Nelson was retired from U.S. Plywood as a traffic manager. He was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn Nelson; son, Anthony “Tony” W. Nelson; daughter, Kathy Nelson; brothers, Wardy Nelson, Jody Taylor; and a sister, Ruby Taylor.
Survivors include his son, D. Glynn Nelson (Wendy); daughter, Bonnie Kay Edgemon; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Roy Taylor; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 3223 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, SC 29169.
