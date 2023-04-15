ORANGEBURG - Funeral services for Mr. Jimmie Odom, 80, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Cope, SC, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Odom passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at MUSC Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

