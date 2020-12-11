 Skip to main content
Jimmie Lloyd 'Bally' Warren -- Elloree
ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Jimmie Lloyd "Bally" Warren, 590 Wolfe St., Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Mount Zion AME Church Cemetery, 2879 Old Number Six Highway, Creston.

COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Williams Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.

