Jimmie L. Macon Sr. -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Jimmie L. Macon Sr., 86, of Holly Hill, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his celebration of life services Saturday, June 11, at Grace Funeral Services at 2 p.m. Interment immediately following in Galilee Christian Church Cemetery located at 1563 Coach Road in Holly Hill.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 10, at Grace Chapel from 2 to 6 p.m.

Mr. Macon leaves behind to cherish his sweet memories: significant other Mary Ann Shannon; children Jimmie L. Macon Jr., Sammie L. Macon Jr., James E. Benjamin, Jacquelyn Benjamin, Fredrick Benjamin, Shirley Brown, Minnie Pearl Eddy, Paul Brown, Angelina Doctor, Sheen Sheppard and Latoya Fuller; siblings Jake Williams Jr., Mary Lee Mack, Ella Mae Duggins and Patricia Gilliard; 28 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Grace Funeral Services, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.

