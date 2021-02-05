 Skip to main content
Jimmie L. 'Greek' Sanders Sr. -- Denmark
Jimmie L. 'Greek' Sanders Sr. -- Denmark

Jimmie L. 'Greek' Sanders Sr.

DENMARK -- Jimmie L. "Greek" Sanders Sr., 71, of 175 Mulberry Lane, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at tRMC.

Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in the parking lot of Honey Ford Baptist Church, Denmark. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Carroll Mortuary of Denmark will be in charge of the services.

The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

