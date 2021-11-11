Jimmie 'Jim' Copelan Fairey Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jimmie "Jim" Copelan Fairey Jr., 60, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. He was the husband of Janet Fersner Fairey.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, with the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Jim was born in Orangeburg, a son of the late Jimmie Copelan Fairey and Reba Blevins Fairey. He graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and attended Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. He was the current board chairman of the Southeastern Euduro and Trail Riders Association and a member of the Sumter Euduro Riders Motorcycle Association. Jim loved the Euduro Sport Bike Racing and riding his dirt bike.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years; his brother, Scott W. Fairey; uncle, Charles Copelan; two aunts, Sparkle (Harold) Bates and Virginia Drake; niece, Lindsay Fairey; many extended family and friends; and three faithful doggy companions.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org, or the Sumter SPCA, 1140 S. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150.

