COPE -- Jimmie Carrigg Fogle, 90, of the Canaan Community in Cope, S.C., passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Canaan Baptist Church, 4977 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope. Rev. Sam Hightower and Rev. Alan Woodward will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Canaan Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Fogle was born on January 18, 1933, in Cope, S.C. She was the daughter of the late W. Frank Carrigg and the late Margie Kittrell Carrigg. She worked as a CNA with hospice until her retirement. Mrs. Fogle was a member of Canaan Baptist Church. She volunteered for over 44 years with the Edisto Precinct as a Pole Manager at the Canaan Fire Department. She was a former member of the WMU of Northside Baptist Church. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Melvin Fogle; a son, Tim Fogle; two sisters; and a brother.

Survivors include her son, Robert Fogle (Pam); granddaughter, Marie Fogle; grandsons, Bobby Fogle, Adam Fogle (Tiffany); three great-granddaughters, Erika Hubbard, DaKota Fogle, Selena Fogle; five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mabryce Myers; brother, Franklin “Buck” Carrigg (Doris); and a number of additional nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Canaan Baptist Church, 4977 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope, SC 29038, or to Edisto Home Care and Hospice, 1180 Boulevard St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.