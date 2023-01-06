 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jim Clay Milligan -- Orangeburg

Jim Clay Milligan

ORANGEBURG -- Jim Clay Milligan, 73, of 2228 Russell St., died Jan. 2, 2023, at the Calhoun Convalescent Center.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Jerusalem Baptist Church in St. Matthews.

Burial will be in True Blue Cemetery, St. Matthews.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

