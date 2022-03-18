 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jha’Mauri Montrell McCreary -- Denmark

Jha’Mauri Montrell McCreary

DENMARK -- Jha'Mauri Montrell McCreary of 2009 Carolina Highway, Denmark, entered into eternal rest on March 12, 2022.

A candlelight prayer vigil will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, at 2009 Carolina Highway, Denmark.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School Gymnasium. Pastor James E. Holiday will serve as the eulogist. The final resting place will be in Bamberg County Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

Professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Family will receive friends at the residence. Please adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines when visiting.

Online condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

