Jewell Taylor Booth -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jewell Taylor Booth, 84, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021. She was the wife of the late George Maxwell Booth Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, at First Presbyterian Church, Orangeburg. The family will receive friends after the service in the sanctuary. Burial will take place at 3 p.m. Monday in Riverside Cemetery, Dillon. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service, the visitation and burial. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Jewell was born in Dillon, to the late Walter N. Taylor and the late Elizabeth McLaurin Bethea. Jewell was lovingly known to her family as "Sister.” She attended Columbia College. Jewell retired from Bell South as a building manager. She was a very active member of First Presbyterian Church, Orangeburg, where she was involved in the Morning Circle, Prime Timers, Wednesday Night GTF and Bible School. Jewell loved following USC Gamecock sports and attending Gamecock football games. Jewell was blessed to have three very special friends, Betty Faust, Frances Lytch and the late Peggy Crocker.