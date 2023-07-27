Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, Orangeburg, SC. Burial will follow in West End Cemetery, St. Matthews, SC. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Jewell was born in St. Matthews, SC, a daughter of the late Shellie Johnson Robinson Sr. and the late Grace Edith Golson Robinson. After marrying, Jewell worked with the VA Hospital as a medical secretary. When their children were born, Jewell stayed home and began caring for her growing family. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church. Jewell, or "Doots" as she was known by her family, loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved babies, cooking, painting and crocheting.