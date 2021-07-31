Jewel Miller Chavis -- Neeses

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Mount Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Rev. Samuel Leonard and the Rev. Henry Chavis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Chavis was born in Orangeburg County, a daughter of the late Freddie Miller Sr. and the late Annie Bryan Miller. Mrs. Chavis was a member of Mount Beulah Holiness Church for 53 years, where she served as treasurer. She was employed by Bell South for 36 years and served the Silver Springs Water district for several years. Mrs. Chavis was predeceased by her husband, Homer L. Chavis.