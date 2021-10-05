Jewel Buffkin Shirley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG --Jewel Buffkin Shirley, 92, of Orangeburg, passed away at her residence on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. She was the wife of the late Doyle C. Shirley Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. David Royster officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Jewel was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late John Franklin Buffkin Sr. and the late Lucille Houck. She graduated from Orangeburg High School in 1947 and attended the University of South Carolina. Jewel was a long-standing member of the St. Paul's United Methodist Church where she had been a Sunday School teacher and kept the nursery. She also enjoyed being a Girl Scout leader. Jewel had many interests over the years that included fishing, working in the yard, spending time with family and shark-tooth hunting at the beach.

In addition to her husband and parents, Jewel was preceded in death by her brother, John Buffkin of Hawaii, and her sisters Gloria Fields, of Orangeburg, and Dorothy Neal, of Ellijay, Georgia. Jewel is survived by her children, Rene Cannon of Lexington, Clay (Janice) Shirley of Lexington, and Richard Shirley of Washington, DC; and her grandchildren, Lauryn (Daniel) Wise of Columbia and Collin Shirley of Columbia.