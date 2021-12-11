Jestine A. Richardson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Jestine A. Richardson, 91, formerly of Santee, transitioned from this life on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Jolley Acres Healthcare Center, Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Cemetery, 7566 Old Number Six Hwy., Santee, SC 29142.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Masks will be required for all attending service.

