NORTH -- The funeral service for Mrs. Jessie Richardson Fields of 432 Plum Tree Road, North, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at St. Mark United Methodist Church in North. Interment will follow in the Boltin Avenue Church of God Cemetery in North.

Mrs. Fields will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Fields passed Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Family and friends may visit from 2 to 9 p.m. daily at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Willie Fields, 1068 Bull Swamp Road, North.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

