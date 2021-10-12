Jessie Pou -- ORANGEBURG

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service for Minister Jessie Pou, 81, of Orangeburg will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg.
Minister Pou passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
The viewing will be from 12 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may visit at the residence of her daughter, Elaine, 139 Mudslide Lane, Orangeburg.
Friends may also call the funeral home.
