Jessie Mae Warren -- New York
Jessie Mae Warren

Jessie Mae Warren

NEW YORK -- Jessie Mae Warren, 82, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in New York City.

Born in Cameron and a long-time resident of Elloree, Jessie Mae is survived by her children, Donald (Jackie) Warren of Gaston and Eric (Maiysha) Warren of New York; sisters, Dorothy Mitchell of St. Matthews and Mary Edith of New York; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be expressed via telephone to her sons or sisters.

