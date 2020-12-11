Jessie Mae Stroman -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for a Jessie Mae Stroman will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Burial will be held at Belleville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Carson's Funeral Home. Masks must be worn for attendance. Social distancing is expected. Maximum of 50 people allowed. Family and friends may call Carson's Funeral Home.