 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jessie Mae Stroman -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Jessie Mae Stroman -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Jessie Mae Stroman, 84, of 1261 Ashley St. in Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that there will be no visitation at the residence.

Family and friends may call Carson's Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News