Jessie Mae Robinson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Jessie Mae Robinson, 96, of 1256 Lucky Leaf St., Orangeburg,will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Cedar Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1401 Birch St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Harry Brown is officiating.

Mrs. Robinson passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, at her residence.

Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.

Friends may visit 193 Doc Elliott Retreat, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

