Jessie Mae Hampton -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jessie Mae Hampton, 98, of 1924 Myers Road, died March 27, 2022, at tRMC following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church, with the Rev. Stephens officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-10 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 1.

Friends may call her daughter, Ms. Evangeline Hampton, at 803-614-4072 and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

