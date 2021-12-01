 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jessie Mae Eady -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Jessie Mae Eady, 84, of 1512 Cordova Road, Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at her residence.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News