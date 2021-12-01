Jessie Mae Eady -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Jessie Mae Eady, 84, of 1512 Cordova Road, Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at her residence.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

