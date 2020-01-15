{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH -- Mrs. Jessie M. Richardson Fields of 432 Plum Tree Road, North, departed this earthly life and entered eternal life on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Family and friends may visit from 2 to 9 p.m. daily at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Willie Fields, 1068 Bull Swamp Road, North.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

