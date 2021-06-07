 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jessie Luke Davis Sr.
0 comments

Jessie Luke Davis Sr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Jessie Luke Davis Sr., 42, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. Jessie was the husband of Suzanne Smith Davis.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News