Jessie Jones -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jessie Jones, 87, of 108 Eastwood Circle, died Aug. 27, 2020, at The Oaks, Orangeburg, following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her niece, Maggie Dantzler, 2167 Atlantic Ave, Orangeburg, and the funeral home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.