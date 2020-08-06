You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jessie Harley -- Bowman
0 comments

Jessie Harley -- Bowman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jessie Harley

BOWMAN - A private funeral service will be held for Mr. Jessie Harley, 83, of 2824 Big Buck Blvd. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

He died July 29, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jessie Harley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News