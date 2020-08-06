Jessie Harley -- Bowman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN - A private funeral service will be held for Mr. Jessie Harley, 83, of 2824 Big Buck Blvd. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

He died July 29, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

