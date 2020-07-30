Jessie Harley -- Bowman

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BOWMAN -- Jessie Harley, 83, of 2824 Big Buck Blvd., Bowman, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness..

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.