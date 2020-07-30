Jessie Harley -- Bowman
0 comments

Jessie Harley -- Bowman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN -- Jessie Harley, 83, of 2824 Big Buck Blvd., Bowman, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness..

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

To plant a tree in memory of Jessie Harley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News