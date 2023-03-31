Sept. 26, 1958 - March 19, 2023

ORANGEBURG - Jessie Eugene Sharperson, of 1964 Ott Street, Orangeburg, SC, son of the late Isaiah and Louise Butler Sharperson, was the sixth child born into the family on September 26, 1958. He departed his life on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jessie was educated at Felton Laboratory School in Orangeburg, SC. After completing Felton Laboratory School, he attended Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. He graduated with the class of 1977. Jessie also attended Claflin College and North Carolina A&T University.

Jessie was employed at Mid-Carolina and Sky City as a supervisor. He relocated to Texas, where he worked as a chef. He later returned home to care for his mother. Jessie was employed by Claflin University and South Carolina State University in the food service department. Jessie also worked at Wal-Mart as a greeter where he coined the phrase "Welcome, Welcome, Welcome to Wal-Mart!" Jessie was known as "Uncle Jessie" and brought laughter and joy into Wal-Mart. Everyone has a Jessie Sharperson story and he had to have the last word.

At an early age, Jessie joined Jerusalem United Methodist Church, now known as Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, where he was a member until his passing.

Jessie leaves his fond and loving memories to his sister, Margaret Sharperson Frazier of Orangeburg, SC, and his brother, Leroy Sharperson of Brooklyn, NY; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Family and friends are invited to visit the residence of his sister, Margaret Frazier, 1976 Ott Road, Orangeburg, SC, to extend condolences.

Funearal service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, Orangeburg, SC, with burial at church cemetery.

There will not be a public viewing.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.