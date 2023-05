BLACKVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Jessie Earl Staley will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 12:00 noon at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel in Blackville, SC.

Viewing for the public will be held one hour before the service.

Friends may visit the residence of his daughter, Venus Hughes, 70 Angil Lane, Blackville, SC, to extend condolences. Sacred services are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.