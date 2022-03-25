Jessie Clark Rast -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Jessie Clark Rast, 91, of Cameron, passed away March 22, 2022. She was the wife of the late James Dantzler Rast Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 1628 Old Number Six Highway, Cameron, SC 29030, with the Rev. Eric Little officiating.

Jessie was born in Cope, a daughter of the late Winfield Clark and the late Annie Laurie Kirkland Clark. She attended Winthrop University. Jessie was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Cameron and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She was soft-spoken and appreciative, and she was truly a giving soul. She always had a smile to give away. Her hobbies included reading, bird watching, playing bridge and solitaire, and taking car rides. She loved ice cream with chocolate syrup and was never without her pocketbook and a book to read. Another necessity was her lipstick; she always had it ready to go. She loved her family and spending time at family get-togethers at the pond house. She will be missed each and every day by her friends and family.

Survivors include her three sons, James “Jimmy” Dantzler Rast III, Jesse Clark Rast (Kathy) and Wayne Kirkland Rast (Beth); her twin sister, Jeanne Clark Rast; six grandchildren, Cameron Rast, Rebecca Rast Felsher, Caroline Rast, Jesse Rast, Katie Fischer and Allison Young; and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 427, Cameron, SC 29030, or to the Orangeburg -Calhoun Free Medical Clinic, 141 Centre St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

The family would like to thank Brenda Darby, Tracy McFadden, Diane Williams and Evelyn Cunningham for their loving care shown to Jessie.

